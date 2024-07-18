Seaweed from Ramanathapuram district might hold the secret to arthritis treatment: Madras University

The initial findings of a study by the biotechnology department of University of Madras suggest that Fucoidan, a compound derived from brown seaweed collected from Ramanathapuram district, may potentially be effective in controlling and treating severe joint inflammation and rheumatoid arthritis.

The researchers have investigated the effectiveness of the seaweed on arthritis by testing it on Wistar male rats and have found positive results. The researchers now plan to conduct pre-clinical trials and tests on more animals.

Principal researcher Elumalai Sanniyasi said, "I am in talks with some institutions to support our pre-clinical trials. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are the only therapeutics for treating rheumatoid arthritis, and long-term intake causes serious side effects on human organs. Hence, an effective herbal medicine would be beneficial."

The researchers explained that Fucoidan shows bioactive potential. Five varieties of brown algae were collected from coastal regions of Olaikuda and Pudumadam coastal regions and fucoidan was extracted from seaweed varieties Padina pavonica, Stoechospermum marginatum, Spatolossum macrodontm, Dictyota bartayresian, and Turbinaria decurrens (TD) and evaluated for anti-inflammatory and anti-arthritis activities.

The Fucoidan extracted from TD showed anti-inflammatory and anti-arthritis activity, said the researchers.

Explaining the study, one of the researchers said, "In this study, five different rat groups (eight each) were used; first was normal rats (no arthritis induction), second group was induced with inflammation and treated with a standard drug (indomethacin), third was a control group (no treatment), fourth was treated with low dose test sample (20 mg/kg), and fifth group was treated with a high-dose of the test sample (40 mg/kg)."

The researchers found that the rat group treated with high doses of fucoidan showed significant improvement in paw edema in the rat foot.

The study titled 'Investigating the anti-inflammatory and anti-arthritis effects of fucoidan from a brown seaweed' is published in Current Research in Biotechnology journal.

"The fucoidan could be a potential dietary supplement to treat inflammation and arthritis," added the researchers.