Narayana unveils Guidecast: A podcast offering expert insights for every parent

Narayana Educational Institutions, with a legacy spanning 45 years, has been instrumental in fulfilling the dreams of countless students. Renowned for their commitment to academic excellence, Narayana understands that true success is multi-faceted, encompassing not only academic achievements but also the mental and physical well-being of their students, a press release from the institute informed.

To further this over-all approach, Narayana has launched a new podcast called Guidecast. The podcast will cover multiple topics such as mental well-being, physical well-being and so on and aims to help parents strengthen their relationship with their children.

Expert speakers will address these topics, emphasising their importance and providing valuable insights.

The first season will focus on mental well-being, offering guidance and support to help students navigate the challenges they face. Through Guidecast, Narayana aims at providing insightful discussions, expert advice, and inspiring stories to assist parents in navigating their child’s journey with confidence and clarity

The podcast will be available on: https://www.youtube.com/@thenarayanagroup/podcasts

Disha: The Mental well-being programme at Narayana

Narayana Educational Institutions initiated the Disha Programme to provide comprehensive support to its student community, highlighting the belief that academic success is only one aspect of a child's development.

This initiative offers a support system not just for students, but also for parents and educators, addressing their mental and emotional aspects, stated the press release.

Since its inception in 2017, the Disha Programme has expanded significantly.

Vijaylakshmi K, who holds an MA in Psychology and is currently pursuing Certification in Transactional Analysis from the International Transactional Analysis Association (ITAA), has over 25 years of relevant experience, and leads Narayana’s Disha team comprising over 100 qualified and trained psychologists.

This team reaches out to approximately 283 Narayana schools and 279 Narayana colleges, conducting around 3,500 group interactions annually. In the past year alone, these psychologists have supported over 3,00,000 students, with more than 15,000 students seeking individual support.

This extensive outreach and support system is a testament to Narayana's unwavering commitment to the mental well-being of its students, stated the press release.

Insights from Narayana's Leaders

Dr P Sindhura, Director at Narayana Educational Institutions, emphasised the importance of mental well-being in their educational philosophy.

"At Narayana, we believe that a child's mental health is as important as their academic performance. Guidecast is our way of ensuring that every student has the support they need to succeed both academically and personally," she said.

“The podcast will address a range of topics, with the first season focusing on mental well-being. It will cover subjects such as building relationships, emotional support, adolescence, academics, dependency, anxiety, stress, and emotions, which will be covered in multiple episodes starting July 2024. Guidecast aims to tackle these issues directly, offering practical advice and support to help parents navigate these challenges. Delving into various aspects of student development, the podcast will provide practical tips, empowering perspectives, and valuable insights from educators and experts. Whether you're seeking guidance on academic success, emotional well-being, or overall growth, Guidecast by Narayana is your go-to resource,” stated P Sharani, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions.

With the launch of Guidecast, Narayana is reinforcing its commitment to the over-all development of its students, helping them to overcome challenges and achieve their dreams as at Narayana: Your Dreams Are Our Dreams.