Who bagged Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100 per cent Scholarship for 2024 of Deakin University?

Valued at Rs 6 million, the Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100 per cent Scholarship for 2024 of Deakin University was awarded to ten Indian students, the instituted informed.

Who are the winners? Here's the list:

- Vishrut Goswami

- Aditi Mishra

- Tamanna Kalra

- Tia Kapoor

- Tanvir Kaur Sohi

- Tisha Vyas

- Hasnain Reza Bilal

- Mathanki

- Aarav Verma

The scholarship is in its 11th year and is an extension of Deakin University's Transforming Lives initiative. The total number of Indian students who have benefited from the scholarship now stands at 66.

The scholarship also opens doors for the Vice-Chancellor's Professional Excellence Program, offering workshops, meetings, mentorship and beyond to scholars.

"Coming from a humble background this scholarship will support my education and enable me to explore and experiment with growth opportunities without feeling the financial burden," shared a 2024 Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100 per cent Scholarship recipient, Vishrut Goswami.

"Our approach has always been 'in India, with India, for India' and as our university prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024, we acknowledge how vital this partnership has been to our growth and success," Professor Iain Martin, President and Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University, shared.