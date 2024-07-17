BioTech innovation and young talent to be in the spotlight at UoH's FABA Innovation Summit 2024

Innovation Summit 2024, a conference on advancements in life sciences and biotechnology, will be organised by the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) along with Science Gurus and the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

Plus, to honour pioneering wins in the field, Dr Yellapragada Subbarow Awards will be given away.

Let's look at the schedule:

- August 3 to 16 | Online: Drug Discovery & Development Workshop - A two week-long programme which will witness as many as 30 global experts who will share their hands-on experience and leading tools being used by the industry today

- August 17 | UoH: Whale Tank 2.0 - A summit dedicated to connecting start-ups and investors, especially with regards to emerging biotech companies to pitch and global venture capitalists

- August 18 | UoH: Life Sciences Innovations Cluster Meeting - Expect panel discussions and more

- Dr Yellapragada Subbarow Young Innovation Award and Dr Yellapragada Subbarow GEM Award for Doctoral Students: These two awards will be given away to the next generation of biotech innovators

Prof Pallu Reddanna, Executive President of FABA urged that all students must take advantage of the conclave.

All those who are interested need to register by July 25. For more information, here are details:

Website: www.biofaba.org.in/fis.html

Email: info@biofaba.org.in

Phone: +91 7989957263