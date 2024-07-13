Induction-cum-Orientation of batch 2024-26 students concludes at XISS Ranchi

The Orientation-cum-Induction Programme at Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS), Ranchi for the batch of 2024-26 concluded its commencement after eight days today, Saturday, July 18, as stated in a press release by the institute.

The students attended a series of holistic sessions to blend themselves effortlessly with the institute and understand the vision and mission of the institute.

On Day Two of the Induction-cum-Orientation Ceremony, a common session took place where Dr Joseph Marianus Kujur SJ, Director, XISS, addressed the students and emphasised upon positive attitude, holistic self-growth and developing strong relationships with the internal and extended family members of XISS.

He said that over the period of two years, the students will also acquire these skills for their overall personality development. He asked students to emerge as Yogis who serve others leaving their personal motives behind. He said that sky is the limit for them to learn, grow and serve.

The session further extended with the address of Dr Pradeep Kerketta SJ, Assistant Director, XISS who spoke about Jesuits’ Way of Doing.

He emphasised upon imbibing several values like Magis (no mediocrity), Cura Personalis (care for the whole), faith that does justice, give back to society, value-based education, sustainable practices and more.

Furthermore, the session extended with the address of Fr Claber Minj SJ, Finance Officer and Assistant Professor, Human Resource Management. He spoke on value of money, importance of earning money, budget preparation for different cultural/institutional activities at XISS and so on.

During the week, the students were also informed about the different committees of XISS such as Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Committee, Internal Complaint Committee, Anti-Ragging Committee, Counselling Services and Student’s Grievance Redressal Committee which are to support them.

The students were also introduced to SWAYAM courses and were encouraged to take them up for better learning. Alumni Association of XISS (AAXISS) led by Vice-Chairman Jasbir Singh Khurana along with Abhishek Victor, GM HR Medanta Hospitals and other AAXISS members recalled their journey in XISS and motivated the students.

Later, sessions on XISS library and ERP system were also given to the students.

During the week-long Induction-cum-Orientation Programme, common sessions were held on topics such as Introduction to the Constitution of India, Yoga, health, and meditation, universal human values, introduction to environment and sustainability.

Concluding the session, all Students’ Clubs of XISS were brimming with excitement introduced sports and extra-curricular activities of the clubs to the new incumbents amidst lour cheer, dance performance, song performance, and a short nukkad act.