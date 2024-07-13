IIM Jammu to hold a five-day holistic orientation programme

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu is set to welcome its new batch of students with a comprehensive five-day orientation programme from July 15 to July 20, 2024.

The event will cater to the ninth Batch of MBA (Master of Business Administration) (2024-26), the third Batch of MBA (HA&HM) (2024-26), the fifth Batch of PhD (2024-28), the third Batch of PhD (Working Professionals) (2024-28), and the fourth Batch of EMBA (Executive Master of Business Administration ) (2024-26).

The onboarding of the students commenced from today, July 13 and will go on till tomorrow, July 14, 2024.

The idea associated with this orientation programme is to acquaint the incoming students with the culture, academic opportunities, ethos, and general rules of IIM Jammu, stated a press release from the institute.

The programme will help in facilitating a welcoming environment for the new aspiring students and their families to meet and have open communication with the faculty, staff, senior students, and all key activity heads of the Institute under one roof.

The orientation programme includes a mix of academic sessions, personal development workshops, and networking opportunities with top bureaucrats, faculty, industry leaders, and peers.

The holistic five-day orientation programme at IIM Jammu is designed to provide a comprehensive and enriching experience, preparing the new batch for a stimulating academic journey ahead.