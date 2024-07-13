"Modern skills with cross-cultural competence are vital: Vande Bharat Express Engineer Sudhanshu Mani at GITAM

GITAM Deemed-to-be-University, Bengaluru, celebrated its 15th annual convocation ceremony held today, Saturday, July 13 and felicitated 1,218 graduating students.

From different subjects like Technology, Science, and Management, outstanding students from all domains were awarded gold medals.

Honorary doctorates were awarded to Leela Samson, renowned dancer and Padma Shri recipient and Anand Malligavad, the "Lakeman of India" known for his water conservation endeavours.

Sudhanshu Mani, Engineer of Vande Bharat Express, said, "In an era where modern skills buttressed by cross-cultural competence are paramount, the future demands a workforce adept in these areas. Educational institutions must prioritise fostering this ability in their students to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world. Education is not just about acquiring knowledge but also about applying it to solve real-world challenges."

M Sribharat, President of GITAM (Deemed-to-be) University, said, "I encourage each and every student to embrace all available opportunities, challenge the status quo, and strive to be the innovators and leaders who will drive positive change in our society."

Prof Dayananda Siddavattam, Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, "Through initiatives like the Multidisciplinary Unit of Research on Translational Initiatives (MURTI), we encourage multi-disciplinary collaborations to address pressing global challenges. Today’s graduates are a testament to our commitment to excellence in education and research."