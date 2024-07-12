"Supreme mission for a leader is to grow more leaders": Shiv Nadar School Faridabad's Director Principal Anju Wal

A

A leader, by definition, leads. Yet good leaders know that they also follow. They know how to be invisible, guide and encourage, and let teams take centre stage when the moment arises.

The most supreme mission for a leader is to grow more leaders. It is to build in their team attributes of confidence, competency and capacity to take the torch forward and be the best version of themselves.

Moreover, as a leader, one must have the patience to let things be on a slow burn so that people can grow at their own pace, create an opportunity to evolve and develop and create an eco-system of consistent and deep learning.

There must be autonomy and agency to express views, feelings and divergent opinions in teams. Mistakes need to be embraced, and these should transform into defining learning moments.

Leaders drive change and learn on the go. They create the momentum to embrace the new-age strategic changes in the teaching-learning design and role model the dynamic changes they want to see in their teams. They get their hands dirty. They keep connected with their team and create a culture of care and accountability.

Building connections with parents is a crucial part of their core responsibility — it’s vital to build partnerships with parents and create a safe and secure space for the emotional, physical and mental wellbeing of all teachers and children in their care.

This is a lot of hard work, but nothing great can be achieved without believing in the rigour and tenacity of tireless work.