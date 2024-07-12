Hindu, Buddhist, Jain study centres to come up at JNU

Centre for Hindu Studies as well as centres for Buddhist and Jain studies will be coming up soon at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), as per an official notification.

This will be done under the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies, the statement from the institute said, according to a report by PTI.

Implementation of the National Education Policy (2020) and the Indian Knowledge System — a committee was formed to explore and recommend on the same at JNU.

JNU's Executive Council, in a meeting on May 29, approved the same.

"The Executive Council in its meeting held on 29.05. 2024 has approved the recommendation of the committee constituted to explore and recommend on NEP-2020 and Indian Knowledge System and its further implementation in the University, and establishing of following centres within the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies," a notification dated July 9 released on Friday read.

It may be recalled that last year, in 2023, the University of Delhi (DU), launched the Centre for Hindu Studies that currently offers a master's degree. Undergraduate courses are also now under consideration, according to a report by PTI.

DU already has a department for Buddhist Studies and in March, it got Central government's nod to establish a Centre for Advanced Studies in Buddhism, at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore.