India's first National Scientific Round Table Conference to be held at MIT WPU

For the first time in India, the National Scientists Round Table Conference (NSRTC) is being organised by MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) from July 19, 2024, to July 21, 2024.

Senior scientist Padma Vibhushan Dr Raghunath Mashelkar; Padma Bhushan Dr Vijay Bhatkar; Rahul Vishwanath Karad, MIT WPU's Executive President; Dr R M Chitnis, Vice-Chancellor; and NSRTC National Convener & Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Milind Pandey announced this NSRTC at a press conference on Tuesday, July 9 in Pune, stated a press release from the institute.

The conference is the brainchild of Rahul Vishwanath Karad, Executive President of MIT WPU.

The conference will be inaugurated on Friday, July 19, from 4 pm to 6 pm at the MIT WPU campus in Kothrud. The conference will be chaired by MIT-WPU Founder President Vishwadharmi Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology, and Dr Abhay Karandikar, Department of Science and Technology (DST) Secretary, will be present as the chief guests.

Other notable guests include Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General and Secretary of CSIR; Padma Vibhushan Dr RA Mashelkar; Padma Bhushan Dr Vijay Bhatkar; Dr Shekhar Mande, former Director General; Dr Ganapati Yadav, former Vice-Chancellor of the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, and Prof T Pradeep from IIT Madras.

The closing ceremony of the conference will be held on Sunday, July 21, in the evening from 4 to 6 pm at Hotel Tip Top International.

The main objective of this conference is to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers, and research scholars to exchange experiences and research results in all aspects of physical sciences, biological sciences, engineering, and technology.

The main goal of this roundtable conference are for participating scientists to present new ideas and directions. This will support educators and researchers, especially the budding young generation, in fundamental research in all emerging fields of science and technology.

It will also inspire further research. The roundtable conference will discuss new ways of interdisciplinary and international collaboration. New discoveries will inspire new patterns of development, new methods of delivery, and ways to empower science.

The most important aspect of the Round Table Conference 2024 is to find new ways to create an equitable, sustainable, and human-centric developed India by 2047, serving as a role model for the rest of the world by developing cutting-edge technological tools.