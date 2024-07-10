Gulbarga University students protests against illegalities during BEd exam

Alleging that a bunch of officials from Gulbarga University have acted illegally during the BEd exams, members of the Post Graduate Student’s Association of Gulbarga University carried out a demonstration on the campus of Gulbarga University, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

This happened yesterday, Tuesday, July 10 and they were demonstrating in front fo the Karyasoudha (Administrative Office).

The students were particularly demanding action against:

- Registrar (Evaluation) Medhavini S Katti

- Principal of Al-Badar College Mallamma Manthale

- Senior Supervisor of Examination of Al-Badar College (External) Mounesh Akki

- A few others

President of Post Graduate Student’s Association Shivasharana Patil, Vice-President Anaveergouda Biradar and General Secretary Manthan Khele also submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University.

The memorandum stated that Medhavini S Katti, Registrar (Evaluation), sent 100 students to write BEd exam at Al-Badar College illegally and as per her instructions, the Principal of the College Mallamma and others had also permitted the students to write the exams at the Al-Badar College illegally.

In such a situation, the university as well as the government should commence disciplinary action against the officials involved in the issue, the association demanded, stated the The New Indian Express report.