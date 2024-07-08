Narayana hires 180 trainees from IITs and NITs

Narayana Educational Institutions have successfully concluded their Campus Hiring Program, recruiting approximately 180 trainee faculties from multiple Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) across India. These recruits hold degrees in BTech, MTech, and MSc, specialising in subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, stated a press release from the institute.

The orientation programme, titled Narayana's Navatharam, recently took place at Ashray Convention.

Puneet Kothapa, MD and CEO, warmly welcomed and congratulated all the trainees, highlighting the organisation's growth journey from a single branch to around 800 branches, and underscoring its vision and mission, emphasising the importance of knowledge and success for young minds.

Dr P Sindhura, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, remarked, "Our Campus Hiring Program signifies a significant stride toward empowering the next generation of educators. By selecting top talent from IITs and NITs, we are investing in the future of education, ensuring our students receive the highest quality of instruction and mentorship."

P Sharani, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, added, "We are immensely proud of the talented individuals who have joined us through this programme. Their dedication and enthusiasm are truly inspiring. With our comprehensive training and support, they will be well-prepared to make a profound impact on our students' academic journeys."

The event also featured contributions from Ashish Arora, Chief Academic Officer - Coaching Centers Jaipur; Prameela, Chief Academic Head; Ramesh, Assistant Vice President - Human Resources (AVP-HR), Vedavathi, and Suman, Senior Math faculty. The programme was conducted by Kavitha Grandhi, Recruitment HR Head, and her team.

Narayana Educational Institutions believe this approach will empower the new educators to make a meaningful impact in the academic community. With a new generation of educators prepared to inspire and lead, the future of learning looks promising.