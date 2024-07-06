"Hope is that the new Labour gov't won’t feel the need to demonise immigrants": Dean, University of Leeds

A

The University of Leeds proudly holds the distinction of being the first UK university to establish a presence in India and one of the earliest to do so, globally. This pioneering initiative underscores our long-standing commitment to fostering international education and collaboration.

Over the years, we have celebrated the graduation of numerous Indian students, each of whom has gone on to contribute to various fields both in India and internationally. Presently, we are honoured to have approximately 1,500 Indian students enrolled at Leeds, enriching our campus with their diverse perspectives and talents.

In recent years, our relationship with Indian partners has evolved and deepened, particularly through collaborative research aimed at addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges.

One of the most significant achievements in our 25-year journey has been the development of strategic partnerships with prestigious institutions and corporates in India. Our alliances with OP Jindal Global University, the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, and IIT Kharagpur have been instrumental in advancing research, fostering innovation, and promoting academic excellence.

These collaborations have not only enhanced our research capabilities but have also provided valuable opportunities for student and faculty exchanges, joint academic activities, and co-funded research projects.

Together, we are making strides in areas such as sustainable development, healthcare, advanced engineering, and social sciences, contributing to a better and more sustainable future for all.