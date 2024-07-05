"VR Wave is going to be bigger than AI/ML": Prof M Manivannan from IIT Madras
Tell us about why IIT Madras decided to focus on VR with this course.
VR Wave is going to be bigger than the current Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) wave. This we narrated in our Whitepaper (Available at https://xtic.iitm.ac.in/whitepaper).
We at IIT Madras decided to focus on VR for this course because we recognise the transformative potential of Virtual Reality (VR) technology. VR skills are increasingly in demand across various industries and represent the next significant wave of innovation, even surpassing AI/ML in certain aspects.
With VR’s applications rapidly expanding in sectors like entertainment, education, healthcare, architecture, and beyond, our goal is to provide a comprehensive understanding of its fundamentals to practice.
What scope does it offer professionally?
With VR's integration into numerous industries, professionals equipped with VR expertise are highly sought after.
Job opportunities span various roles such as VR developers, UX/UI designers, VR content creators, and system engineers.
Additionally, sectors like gaming, real estate, healthcare, training and simulation, tourism, and education are actively seeking VR professionals.
The skills learned in this course also lay a strong foundation for roles in emerging fields like Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR), further broadening career prospects.
After completing the course, what kind of support does IIT Madras offer so that students can enter the job market comfortably?
Upon successfully completing the course, we provide access to our extensive network (CAVE-consortium) of industry partners for internships and job placements.
We invite top performers to the IIT Madras campus at the end of the course to offer career counselling, resume workshops, and interview preparation sessions conducted by industry leaders.
Additionally, we facilitate networking opportunities with industry experts through webinars, workshops, newsletter and alumni events. Our aim is to ensure that students not only possess the technical skills but also the confidence and connections needed to secure rewarding positions in the VR industry.
Tell us about VR as a field in the Indian context. Where is the scope and what can we expect in the future?
In the Indian context, the scope for VR is vast. The AR & VR market in India is projected to reach a revenue of Rs US $1256.0 million by 2029 (according to a Statista market survey), with applications emerging in sectors such as education, healthcare, real estate, entertainment, and retail.
Government initiatives like AVGC-XR policies are also fostering an environment conducive to VR growth.
In the future, we can expect VR to play a critical role in smart cities, virtual tourism, advanced manufacturing, and more. The expansion of VR technology in India promises exciting opportunities for innovation and development, positioning the country as a significant player in the global VR landscape.