"VR Wave is going to be bigger than AI/ML": Prof M Manivannan from IIT Madras

VR Wave is going to be bigger than the current Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) wave. This we narrated in our Whitepaper (Available at https://xtic.iitm.ac.in/whitepaper).

We at IIT Madras decided to focus on VR for this course because we recognise the transformative potential of Virtual Reality (VR) technology. VR skills are increasingly in demand across various industries and represent the next significant wave of innovation, even surpassing AI/ML in certain aspects.

With VR’s applications rapidly expanding in sectors like entertainment, education, healthcare, architecture, and beyond, our goal is to provide a comprehensive understanding of its fundamentals to practice.