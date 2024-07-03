SOA will monitor air quality in real time thanks to this device installed on campus

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed-to-be University (SOA) in Bhubaneswar has partnered with Aurassure, an Odisha-based start-up, for the deployment of state-of-the-art sensor-based weather and air quality monitoring devices in its campus.

Aurassure has launched a programme styled as University Clean Air Network (UCAN), an initiative aimed at developing a network of universities dedicated to monitoring and improving air quality and weather across the state for climate-based research projects, the company’s Chief Operating Officer Satyanarayan Bishoyi said.

One device has been installed on the campus of the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), SOA’s Faculty of Engineering and Technology, which will provide real-time data on various air quality and weather parameters, including particulate matter, relative humidity and ambient temperature.

The sensor will measure weather conditions, offering comprehensive environmental insights which can help formulate effective policy and create community awareness, Bishoyi said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this connection was signed between SOA and Aurassure on Tuesday, July 2. SOA’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda signed the MoU while Bishoyi did so for Aurassure.

“We are happy to be part of Aurassure’s UCAN initiative as it aligns with our commitment to sustainability and empowers students and researchers with necessary tools to study and address environmental challenges,” Dr Sarat Chandra Sahu, Director of SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC), said.

Bishoyi said Aurassure’s UCAN initiative aimed to tie up with around 25 universities in Odisha and install the devices on those campuses. SOA is the first university where we have installed the device and signed the MoU, he added.

The device will provide data about particulate matter, temperature, humidity and other environmental parameters and gaseous pollutants in the air like nitrogen oxide, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, he said.

“The UCAN initiative is driven by the urgent and multifaceted challenges posed by air pollution and climate change. It aims to bridge the gap between industry and academia by establishing a robust network of universities which can collaborate on real-time air quality monitoring, research and actionable solutions,” Asutosh Acharya, Aurassure’s Chief Climate Scientist, said.