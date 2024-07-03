AYUSH-sponsored national conference held at Centurion University

AYUSH-sponsored two-day national conference-cum-workshop on Advancement in Animal Handling and Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Pre-clinical Studies was jointly and successfully organised by the School of Pharmacy and Life Sciences (SoPLS) and the School of Paramedics & Allied Health Sciences (SoPAHS), Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM), Bhubaneswar campus on June 28 and 29, 2024, as stated in a press release by the institute.

The programme was inaugurated by chief guest Professor Hirendra Nath Ghosh, Director, National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar.

Prof Supriya Pattanayak, Vice-Chancellor, CUTM addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of the conference.

Also, the Dean of the Pharmacy Department Professor Gurudutta Pattnaik and the Dean of the Department of Paramedics and Allied Health Sciences Dr Soumya Jal addressed the gathering with and welcome speech and the objective of the conference.

Other dignitaries also graced the occasion including Pro-VC Academics Prof Biswaji Mishra, Pro VC Administration Prof Ajaya Kumar Nayak, Director of the campus Prof Jagannath Padhi, Director of the Department Prof Prafulla Nandi and other deans and heads of departments (HoDs) of the university.

Several resource persons were also invited to discuss various aspects of Animal Handling and Generative AI for Pre-clinical Studies. Around 300 students and 100 faculty members actively participated in this programme.

Day One began with the unwarping of the Abstract Book and Souvenir by the chief guest and other dignitaries. On this occasion, scientific sessions were conducted including workshops, and oral and poster presentations.

A hands-on workshop was held in hybrid mode and students were trained by professional trainers using advanced machinery and equipment and laboratory animals where they learnt how to handle the animals and the importance of Generative AI in pre-clinical studies.

The closing ceremony ended with cultural activity and felicitations of the resource persons as well as the vote of thanks by Associate Dean of the Department Dr Himansu Bhusan Samal and Associate Prof Dr Monali Pryadarshini Mishra.

Delegates were appreciated for their presentation and certificates as well as mementos were distributed among selected participants in the valedictory function.

The delegates, chairpersons and resource persons from outside the university also shared their experiences and advantages they received from such an informative conference-cum-workshop. The dean of both departments congratulated and appreciated the other faculty members for their untired and remarkable efforts like Dr Kirtimaya Mishra, Dr Biswamohan Sahoo, Dr Chandan Bramha, Dr Bikash Ranjan Jena, Dr Pratap Kumar Patra, Dr Suman Kumar Mekap, Dr Ashirbad Nanda, Dr Rasmita Dash, Satish Kanhar, Gnayan Ranjan Parida, Yashwant Giri, Prasanna Pariada, Satya Narayan Tripathy, Sucharita Babu, Rasmita Jena, Diptimayee Jena, Rupali Rupasmita Rout, Aradhana Panigrahi, Jyoshnarani Das, Binapani Barik, Shubhshree Das, Dr Bhisma Narayan Ratha, Anushka Fernandes, Salony Sreeya Pattnaik, Jayeeta Dandapat, Dr Soumya Saswati Panigrahi, Itishree Mohapatra, Deepika Ahuja, Aswathi P, Sonalika Mahapatra, Sangeeta Chhotaray and soon for the successful completion of the conference.