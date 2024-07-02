SOA Law School ranked #1 in East, #5 in India

SOA National Institute of Law (SNIL), the Faculty of Legal Studies of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) in Bhubaneswar has been ranked the number one law school in the eastern region and fifth in the country in the Top 100 Law School Rankings drawn up by a leading business magazine, stated a press release from the institute.

SOA received the award at a special programme organised by the prominent business magazine held at the India International Centre in New Delhi on Sunday, June 29.

Justice JR Midha, former judge of Delhi High Court, senior lawyer Gita Luthra and Managing Director of the leading business magazine Dr Anurag Batra were present to give away the awards to the top-ranked institutions who emerged as winners.

SOA’s Director for Industry Engagement and Corporate Relations, Ripti Ranjan Dash and Officer-on-Special Duty to SOA’s Founder President Pritam Nayak received the award on behalf of SNIL which was ranked eighth in the country in the rankings of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2023.

Senior lawyers, educationists, professors of law colleges and students were also present at the prestigious award function which is an annual affair. Several guests, all stakeholders from the field of education, were present.