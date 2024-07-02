GST Day celebrated at DAV School of Business Management

DAV School of Business Management (DSBM), Bhubaneswar, Odisha, successfully celebrated the ‘7th GST Day’, wherein, Rajashree Saha, Joint Commissioner (Commercial Tax and Goods and Services Tax - CT & GST), Bhubaneswar joined the event as the chief guest. The highlight of the celebration was a spirited Quiz Competition on the theme of GST organised by the DSBM Quiz Club.

Saha addressed the forum about the evolution of GST in India, its role in simplifying taxation, promoting ease of doing business, and contributing to the country's economic growth.

The chief guest emphasised on the importance of continuous learning and adaptation in the ever-evolving tax landscape, urging stakeholders to leverage GST as a tool for comprehensive economic reform.

Dr DN Mishra, Principal, DSBM delivered the Welcome Address and discussed the grand vision of the government for implementing GST. He explained concepts such as unified tax structures rather than multiple tax structures’ One Nation, One Tax; techno driven system and inclusive growth revenue model; and so on.

Dr Barada Prasanna Mohapatra, delivered the Rationale of the Event while Dr Satyajit Dikshit and Debabrata Sahoo conducted the Quiz Competition as the Quiz Masters.

BBA second-semester students of DSBM, Sitej Agarwal and Salim Md Nayeem, emerged as winners and Kumari Soumya Prabha Nayak and Sania Alam bagged in first-runners up position.

The event concluded with the distribution of prizes, trophies and medals to the winners of the quiz competition, acknowledging their commendable efforts and expertise in GST-related knowledge.