Canada Day: A guide to top Canadian universities offering STEM courses

As Canada Day rolls around, it's the perfect time to celebrate not only the country's rich history and diverse culture but also its exceptional educational institutions.
Canada has long been a top destination for international students, with more than 6,42,000 students from around the world choosing to study in the country every year.
One of the main draws for these students is Canada's renowned STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) programmes, which offer cutting-edge education, world-class research opportunities, and a pathway to a successful career.
With a multitude of universities to choose from, it can be daunting to decide where to apply.
To help simplify your decision-making process, we’ve compiled a list of top Canadian universities that stand out for their stellar STEM programmes.
Here’s a closer look at some of the top institutions where students can pursue their dreams in STEM fields.
The University of Toronto is Canada's top-ranked university, renowned globally for its research and teaching excellence.
The Faculty of Applied Science and Engineering and the Faculty of Arts and Science offer a wide range of STEM programmes that are consistently ranked among the best in the world.
Students benefit from state-of-the-art facilities and a vibrant, multicultural campus located in the heart of Canada’s largest city.
The University of British Columbia (UBC), located in Vancouver, is known for its strong emphasis on research and innovation.
UBC’s Faculty of Science and Faculty of Applied Science offer top-tier programmes in areas such as biotechnology, computer science, and environmental engineering.
UBC’s beautiful campus and close proximity to leading tech companies provide students with unparalleled opportunities for academic and professional growth.
Based in Montreal, Quebec, McGill University is one of Canada’s oldest and most prestigious institutions. McGill’s Faculty of Science and Faculty of Engineering are renowned for their rigorous academic standards and cutting-edge research. Students at McGill benefit from a diverse and dynamic learning environment, with access to numerous research centres and industry partnerships.
The University of Alberta, located in Edmonton, is a leader in STEM education and research.
The university’s Faculty of Science and Faculty of Engineering offer a wide range of programmes in disciplines such as chemical engineering, computer science, and environmental science.
With a strong focus on innovation and entrepreneurship, the University of Alberta provides students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in a rapidly changing world.
(The list has been curated by Subhakar Alapati, Founder Director, Global Tree Careers. All views are personal)