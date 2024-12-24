Kuvempu University students demand original marks cards | What's the issue?

Former students and existing students of Kuvempu University have urged the Kuvempu University to issue original marks cards sooner, as they have been kept pending for a long time. They alleged that due to this, they are unable to apply for jobs and admissions to higher education at other universities, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Anikethana, a MSc student from the university told reporters Monday, December 23, that the university has failed to issue marks cards to students from the last couple of years and is issuing marks sheets instead.

The marks sheet is a temporary document for any admission, and those who joined for higher education by giving marks sheet are uncertain because they are not sure about admission and are not sure whether they will be allowed to appear for exams till they submit their original marks card.

Many students who joined for jobs are denied pay scale over not submitting the original marks card. The students are worried as they are not aware about what problem is bothering the university in issuing original marks cards, he added.

Drushya, an M.Sc student from the University, said that some of the administrative sources of the university are citing the reason for the problem at the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS).

Even the degree students have not received original marks cards of six semesters.

When the administrative sources of the university are asked the reason behind delay in issuing marks cards, they are giving negligent answers and this serious problem has been neglected by the university that has kept the future of thousands of students at stake, she alleged, stated The New Indian Express report.

The students have warned of staging a severe protest against the university if the students were not given original marks cards before the January 2025 convocation of Kuvempu University.