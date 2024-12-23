SRM students clinch top honours at Smart India Hackathon 2024

SRM University students from Amaravati have brought laurels to the institution by securing first place at the prestigious Smart India Hackathon 2024 Grand Finale held recently at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu.

In the event hosted by IIT Jammu, competing against top talent from across the nation, the team of six Computer Science Engineering (CSE) students impressed the jury with their innovative solution for enhancing Android security and the award was presented to the state team by Prof Manoj Gaur, Director of IIT Jammu, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Team member Akash Meruva shared his excitement, saying, "Winning this competition is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the dedication and innovation we bring to problem-solving. We are proud to contribute to the nation's vision of technological advancement."

The Smart India Hackathon, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017, is a flagship event aimed at fostering innovation and technical excellence among students.

This year's edition saw participation from over 88,000 registered teams tackling real-world challenges presented by 254 organiaations. The SRM team competed under the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) with a problem statement focusing on developing a web framework to add additional security features to Android 14 and higher.

Out of 80 submissions for this problem statement, only five teams made it to the Grand Finale.

The SRM team, comprising Akash Meruva, Sikindhar Jaladi, Sashank Sakkurthi, Sathwik Batta, Cherish Polu, and Pranathi Jayanthi, emerged victorious after an intense 36-hour hackathon.

Their solution was judged the best based on innovation, feasibility, scalability, and technical execution.

Sikindhar Jaladi expressed that the event offered an exceptional platform for participants to showcase their technical expertise and creativity. During the finale, the team had the unique opportunity to engage online with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who delivered an inspiring address on innovation and nation-building, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The students' achievement underscores SRM University's commitment to nurturing future-ready professionals capable of addressing critical challenges.

With a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and nationwide recognition, the team's success is a source of pride for the institution and a motivation for aspiring innovators.