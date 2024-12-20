Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Build-Up event held at SOA

A Build-Up event for Utkarsh Odisha 2025, organised by Startup Odisha, was held at the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC-SOA Foundation) of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, December 18.
Industry leaders, policy makers, academicians and students of various institutes of SOA attended the event which was part of the Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Awareness Program aimed to foster innovation, entrepreneurial spirit and a grass root ecosystem for startups in Odisha, stated a press release from SOA.
SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, who welcomed the participants, provided a comprehensive overview of the university’s initiatives to empower young innovators and strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem.
Kamaljit Das, Joint Secretary in the department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and CAO of Startup Odisha, outlined the vision for building an inclusive and robust entrepreneurial ecosystem across the state.
Soumya Ranjan Panda, Knowledge Partner at Startup Odisha, elaborated on the organisation’s programs and initiatives supporting startups. Dr Nibedita Jena, Chief Operating Officer of Institute of Life Science, emphasised the role of educational institutions in shaping Odisha’s industries, focusing on product design for early-stage startups.
Subrat Prusty, Director (Technology), Department of Telecommunications, discussed how Odisha’s cultural context nurtured young innovators.
A presentation was also made by the Software Technology Park of India (STPI) highlighting the role of the organisation under Viksit Bharat Mission which encouraged students to capitalise on emerging opportunities.
Two activities, held concurrently, attracted the young minds. Innovation Challenge provided a platform for aspiring innovators to showcase breakthrough ideas while an engaging quiz competition tested the participant’s knowledge of the startup ecosystem, according to a press release from SOA.
Prizes were awarded to the top three participants in each track recognising creativity, critical thinking and entrepreneurial skills. Prof Manas Kumar Mallick, Director, AIC-SOA Foundation, gave away the awards.