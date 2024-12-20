Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Build-Up event held at SOA

A Build-Up event for Utkarsh Odisha 2025, organised by Startup Odisha, was held at the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC-SOA Foundation) of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, December 18.

Industry leaders, policy makers, academicians and students of various institutes of SOA attended the event which was part of the Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Awareness Program aimed to foster innovation, entrepreneurial spirit and a grass root ecosystem for startups in Odisha, stated a press release from SOA.

SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, who welcomed the participants, provided a comprehensive overview of the university’s initiatives to empower young innovators and strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem.