MAHER's 18th Annual Convocation ceremony — a momentous occasion

The Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research (MAHER) proudly celebrated a momentous occasion on December 16 as it hosted its 18th Annual Convocation ceremony at the auditorium of the Meenakshi Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Enathur, Kanchipuram.

The convocation was presided over by the Chancellor of MAHER, Jayanthi Radhakrishnan. The chief patron Gomathi Radhakrishnan and the Pro-Chancellor, Akash Prabhakar graced the occasion with their presence.

Padma Shri Dr V Mohan, Chairman of the highly renowned Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, Chennai, was the chief guest of the event and delivered the convocation address, inspiring the graduands with his words of wisdom and experience, stated a press release from the institute.

The convocation began with the Tamil Thai Vazhthu. In her welcome address, Jayanthi Radhakrishnan reflected on MAHER's remarkable journey since its inception in 2004. She emphasised the institution’s commitment to delivering affordable, high-quality education and contributing to the advancement of research and healthcare.

Prof Dr C Sridhar, Vice-Chancellor of MAHER, presented the Annual Report, showcasing MAHER's key achievements in institutional accreditations, curriculum development, research advancements, innovation, infrastructure expansion and student welfare initiatives.

Padma Shri Dr V Mohan lauded MAHER’s constituent colleges for their exceptional track record, achievements, and accreditation accolades and extended his congratulations to the graduating students. He encouraged them to embrace a service-oriented professional journey and make meaningful contributions to society. In recognition of his exceptional contributions to healthcare, MAHER donated a sum of Rs 10 lakh to Madras Diabetes Research Foundation to support research and patient care services.

Dr KR Suresh Bapu, a distinguished neurosurgeon was awarded the DSc (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his exceptional contributions to medical science and his dedication to advancing the field of microneurosurgery.

The convocation celebrated the academic accomplishments of 832 candidates, including 705 undergraduates (UG), 103 postgraduates (PG), and 24 PhD scholars, who were awarded their degrees.

A special segment recognised the achievements of 76 meritorious candidates who received medals and certificates for their exemplary performance and dedication to academic excellence in the fields of medicine, dentistry, nursing, allied health sciences and other constituent colleges of MAHER.

A shining moment of the event was when Haritha Kumari PL, an MBBS graduate, received the highest number of medals, securing a total of 11 medals in the MBBS course. Her remarkable accomplishment stands as an inspiration for her peers and reflects her unwavering commitment to her studies and professional growth.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of the Gomathi Radhakrishnan Distinguished Alumni Award 2024, honouring eight distinguished alumni of MAHER for their exceptional contributions in their respective fields, according to the press release from the institute.

Another moment of pride was the presentation of the Jayanthi Radhakrishnan Award for Exemplary Humanitarian Service 2024 to Kamalathal, fondly known as Idli Paati.

Renowned for her selfless service in providing affordable meals to the underprivileged, Kamalathal was celebrated as a symbol of compassion and resilience.

In support of her admirable humanitarian efforts, MAHER made a donation of Rs 2 lakh as a token of appreciation. The convocation concluded with the National Anthem, marking the end of a truly inspiring and memorable event.