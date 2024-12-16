"Confidently pursue initiatives that align with career aspirations": Laghu Udyog Bharati official

Dr Priya Puranik, State Secretary of Laghu Udyog Bharati, encouraged students to embrace a positive mindset and confidently pursue initiatives that align with their career aspirations, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Dr Priya was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of Shubha Aarambha-2024 at Jain College of Engineering (JCE), Belagavi recently. She spoke on entrepreneurship and start-ups, shared her journey as an entrepreneur and discussed the qualities required start an own business.

Chetana Nagesh, Lata Hooli and Dr Srivats from Bengaluru also spoke. Students who had completed LinkedIn Learning certifications and achieved the highest number of certificates were felicitated on the occasion.

JCE Principal and director Dr J Shivakumar presided over the function. Dr S Rohitraj welcomed and Prof Vaibhav Veeragoudar proposed a vote of thanks. Prof Radhika Anvekar was the master of the ceremony, stated The New Indian Express report.

In Nalgonda

Since last Monday, classes at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) have been disrupted due to a strike by Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan contract employees. The strike has also led to a halt in the functioning of the district education department. Nalgonda district has 27 KGBVs, with 280 teachers and other staff members.

With all staff, from attendants to principals, participating in the strike, students are facing significant challenges.