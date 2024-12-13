DAV College Unit-8 student Suromita Sinha clinches two gold medals at 11th Commonwealth Games 2024

Suromita Sinha, a second-year BBA student of DAV School of Business Management (DSBM), Unit-VIII, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar, has won two gold medals at the prestigious 11th Commonwealth Games Karate Championships.

Suromita Sinha’s victory and accomplishment reflect her dedication, discipline and unparalleled skill. She won two gold medals for India in Senior Team Kata and U-21 Individual Kata categories, giving a tough fight to the athletes from various countries in the Commonwealth Games Karate Championships held in Durban, South Africa, from November 28 to December 1, 2024, stated a press release from the institute.

She is a great source of inspiration for young girls in Odisha and has set her benchmark in Kata sports. Her feat of success has brought glory to Odisha.

Dr KC Satapathy, Regional Director, DAV Institutions and Dr DN Mishra, Principal, DSBM, expressed immense pride in Suromita Sinha’s achievement and stated that her unique achievements reflect the true spirit of hard work and perseverance that has resulted in her magnificent performance.

The college authority always encouraged Suromita to chase her passion and excel in curricular and co-curricular activities in her journey to success.

DSBM is always committed to strive for the holistic development of the BBA & BCom students, stated the press release.

The management, faculty, staff, and fellow students of DSBM congratulated Suromita Sinha for her remarkable success and for bringing glory and pride to the DAV fraternity in Odisha & India.

Suromita Sinha’s success at the Commonwealth Games Karate Championships exemplifies the strength of the Indian spirit and the potential that students of the DAV School of Business Management possess.