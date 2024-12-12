DU SOL releases admit cards for semester exams on official website

Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) has released the admit cards for undergraduate (UG) students appearing for their I, III, and V semester exams in December 2024 and January 2025.
Students enrolled in programmes like BA (Hons), BA, BCom, and BCom (Hons) can now download their admit cards from the official DU SOL website at sol.du.ac.in, stated a report by the Times of India.
The exams are scheduled to take place from December 12, 2024, to January 14, 2025, with each exam session running from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Students are reminded that the admit card is a mandatory requirement for entry into the examination hall.
Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their admit cards:
Visit the official DU SOL website — sol.du.ac.in.
Log in to the Student Dashboard using your registration number (usually your User ID) and password. If you have forgotten your password, click on the "Forgot Password" link to reset it.
Once logged in, look for the "Admit Card" or "Hall Ticket" section on the homepage.
Select the link corresponding to your course and semester exams.
Carefully review the details on the admit card, including your name, registration number, exam centre address, and other essential information. Ensure that all details are correct.
After verifying the information, click on "Download" to save the admit card as a PDF. Print a clear copy to bring with you to the exam hall.