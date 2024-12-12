DU SOL releases admit cards for semester exams on official website

Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) has released the admit cards for undergraduate (UG) students appearing for their I, III, and V semester exams in December 2024 and January 2025.

Students enrolled in programmes like BA (Hons), BA, BCom, and BCom (Hons) can now download their admit cards from the official DU SOL website at sol.du.ac.in, stated a report by the Times of India.

The exams are scheduled to take place from December 12, 2024, to January 14, 2025, with each exam session running from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Students are reminded that the admit card is a mandatory requirement for entry into the examination hall.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their admit cards: