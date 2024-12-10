At 24th convocation of Sona College of Technology, 1,307 students were honoured with degrees

The graduation ceremony of Salem Sona College of Technology was held at the Valliappa Auditorium in the college campus. Choko Valliappa and Thyagu Valliappa presided over the graduation ceremony which was presided over by the college Chairman C Valliappa.

Following this, college Principal SRR Senthilkumar welcomed everyone and presented the report during the graduation ceremony, stated a press release from the institute

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Geethalakshmi attended as the chief guest. She congratulated 1,307 students, including 10 PhD holders, 49 rank holders and 994 undergraduate (UG) and 303 postgraduates (PG), who were placed in the best ranking list.

After this, while speaking, the special guests praised the professors for their excellent educational service and said that Sona College has won many awards because of its excellence in the fields of excellent internal structure, preparation of students and research.

They also said that the students at Sona College of Technology, which operates at international standards, are excelling wherever they go and bringing the college reputation, and the students should be proud to have the opportunity to study at such a college.

Valliappa, the Chairman of Sona Institutions, said that in today's environment full of challenges, they should learn about modern technologies and develop their abilities daily accordingly.

Sona Institutions' principals, directors, Heads of Departments (HoDs), professors, students and parents participated in this function, according to the press release.