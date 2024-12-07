“Uncertainty is not a challenge, but an opportunity”: MD of JM Financial at BGU’s convocation

Birla Global University (BGU) marked a significant milestone with the celebration of its 7th Annual Convocation on Friday, December 6, 2024, at its Gothapatna campus.

The ceremony, which was attended by faculty, students, parents, and distinguished guests, was a momentous occasion for the graduating batch of 2024.

Abhishek Bhagat, Managing Director of Digital and Technology Investment Banking at JM Financial, graced the event as the chief guest and delivered the Convocation Address.



In his inspiring speech, Bhagat emphasised the importance of embracing uncertainty, stating that “uncertainty is not a challenge, but an opportunity.”

He encouraged the graduates to see their inexperience not as a weakness, but as an asset that opens the door to original thinking and innovation.

Congratulating the students, he shared an insightful message on growth, saying, “Growth is never linear, it’s exponential. Education never ends, and the key to success lies in continuously developing new skills that make you unstoppable.”

Dr PK Mishra, Member of the Board of Governors at BGU, presided over the ceremony and delivered the welcome address.

Prof Kulbhushan Balooni, Vice-Chancellor of BGU, presented the University’s Annual Report, highlighting the institution's growth and achievements over the past year.

The convocation proceedings were meticulously conducted by Registrar Prof BK Das.

A total of 429 students received their degrees during the ceremony, including 240 postgraduate (PG) and 189 undergraduate (UG) students. Among them, 19 students were honoured with gold medals for their exceptional academic performance. In addition, five scholars were awarded PhD degrees for their outstanding contributions to research.

The prestigious Best Graduate Award was presented to Khusika Tank from the BAJMC 2021-24 batch, recognising her exceptional academic record and overall contribution to the university’s vibrant academic community.

The ceremony concluded on a festive note with an alumni meet and cultural performances by the students, showcasing the creative talents and vibrant spirit of BGU. These performances, ranging from music to dance, reflected the university's rich cultural diversity and added a celebratory touch to the occasion.