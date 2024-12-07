Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi — Leadership and vision
What inspired you to take on the role of Director at the Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi, and how do you envision the Centre shaping India-Australia relations?
After joining the University of Melbourne in 1996 and establishing my academic career, my focus turned to international engagement, where I led a range of transnational education and transnational research programs with institutions in India.
There is incredible potential in our existing partnerships with Indian institutions and within the context of the broader India-Australia relationship.
Stepping into the role of Director at the Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi presented an opportunity to reinforce the University’s longstanding commitment to fostering wider engagement with India.
The Centre will enable us to connect generations of scholars and researchers, strengthening existing and forging new meaningful educational and cultural exchanges to create more pathways and opportunities for students and scholars to thrive in a global environment.
What are the key strategic priorities for the Melbourne Global Centre under your leadership?
Through this physical presence in India, we will be able to better demonstrate the University’s full range of educational opportunities, cutting-edge research and research translation, and community engagement programmes.
While the Melbourne Global Centre – Delhi is not designed to be a teaching space or competitor to any university campus, it will support our engagement within India and facilitate collaboration, research and mobility opportunities.