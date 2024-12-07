Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi — Leadership and vision

A

After joining the University of Melbourne in 1996 and establishing my academic career, my focus turned to international engagement, where I led a range of transnational education and transnational research programs with institutions in India.

There is incredible potential in our existing partnerships with Indian institutions and within the context of the broader India-Australia relationship.

Stepping into the role of Director at the Melbourne Global Centre in Delhi presented an opportunity to reinforce the University’s longstanding commitment to fostering wider engagement with India.

The Centre will enable us to connect generations of scholars and researchers, strengthening existing and forging new meaningful educational and cultural exchanges to create more pathways and opportunities for students and scholars to thrive in a global environment.