Centurion University holds 12th Convocation, celebrates excellence and inclusion

Centurion University, a preeminent institution dedicated to achieving excellence in education and skill development, marked a milestone by hosting its 12th Convocation at its Bhubaneswar campus today, Saturday, December 7. The ceremony celebrated academic excellence and achievements across disciplines, as 2,738 students from the 2024 batch and 138 students from previous batches received their degrees, including 47 doctoral graduates, stated a press release from the institute.

Presiding over the event was Raghubar Das, Governor of Odisha and Visitor to the university. The convocation was graced by the presence of chief guest Justice Sandeep Mehta, Judge, Supreme Court of India, and guests of honour Dr SreedharPanicker Somanath, Secretary and Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

In his address, Dr Sreedhar Panicker Somanath inspired the graduates to embrace innovation and leverage cutting-edge technology for societal benefit. "Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders in shaping India’s technological and social landscape. I urge you to remain steadfast in your pursuit of knowledge and use it to drive inclusive growth," he said.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Supriya Pattanayak commended the graduates for their hard work and perseverance. She emphasised Centurion University’s commitment to sustainable development and its ongoing efforts to empower underrepresented communities through innovative education and vocational programmes. "Centurion University stands as a beacon of inclusion and excellence, dedicated to building a just and equitable society through education," she remarked.

Among the distinguished accolades, Arpita Priyadarshini Panda was awarded the prestigious Visitor's Gold Medal for her remarkable performance in Bachelor of Pharmacy.

Subarna Pramanick received the distinguished Dhiren Patnaik Gold Medal for Best Female Graduate in Master of Science, Cyber Security & Digital Forensics, recognising her outstanding accomplishments in the field.

Amisha Kar received Peter Renwick Memorial Gold Medal for all-round performance in School Of Management. In addition to individual honours, 19 exceptional students were awarded the University Gold Medal and 49 merit awardees a testament to their outstanding academic achievements and commitment to excellence.

As Centurion University marked its 12th Convocation, the institution remained committed to fostering a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and academic rigour. The ceremony also served as a reflection of the university's dedication to shaping the future leaders of tomorrow.

In attendance at the convocation were key dignitaries, including Professor Mukti Kanta Mishra, the President of the university, Professor DN Rao, the Vice-President of the university, Professor Anita Patra, Registrar, and Dr Biswajit Mishra, Pro-Vice-Chancellor.

The convocation ceremony also saw the presence of various other distinguished guests, faculty members, students, and staff, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of celebration and achievement. Notably, attendees included guardians of the graduating students, adding a sense of familial support to the momentous occasion.