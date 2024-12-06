Shiv Nadar University Chennai announces PhD intake for January 2025

Shiv Nadar University Chennai, the third higher education initiative by the Shiv Nadar Foundation is now accepting applications for its PhD programmes for the January 2025 intake. Aspiring scholars are encouraged to apply by December 13, 2024, to embark on a transformative research journey.

The PhD programmes are offered in various disciplines, including Computer Science & Engineering, Civil Engineering, Environmental Science & Engineering, English, Commerce, Economics, Mathematics, Physics, and Interdisciplinary Research, as per a press release from the institute.

These programmes are designed to address some of the most pressing challenges in these fields and foster innovation through rigorous academic and research training.

Shiv Nadar University Chennai offers an exceptional research ecosystem that empowers scholars to focus on impactful research. The full-time PhD scholars admitted to the program are entitled to a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000, with a free shared accommodation on campus, and a contingency grant of Rs 25,000 per annum for research-related activities.

The institution also ensures affordability, with a nominal tuition fee of Rs 12,000 per semester for Indian nationals.

For the eligibility and selection process applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Full-time/part-time PhD: First-class master’s degree in the relevant discipline

Direct PhD (Engineering): BE/BTech degree with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 8.5 or above

The admission process involves an entrance examination followed by a personal interview. Successful candidates will join the university's academic programs, commencing on January 2, 2025.

Speaking about the PhD admissions, Dr Sriman Bhattachayya, Vice Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University Chennai, said "At Shiv Nadar University Chennai, we are committed to cultivating a culture of research and innovation that addresses global challenges and contributes to the advancement of knowledge. Our PhD programmes provide scholars with an environment of academic rigor, unparalleled mentorship, and the resources needed to excel. We invite aspiring researchers to join us and become part of a legacy of impact and excellence."

Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the following link: PhD Application Form

With a focus on fostering innovation and driving societal progress, Shiv Nadar University Chennai is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of thought leaders and innovators, according to the press release from the institute.

For more details, visit PhD Admissions or email phdadmissions@snuchennai.edu.in.