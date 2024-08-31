Students, AIDSO protest against Karnataka cabinet's move to give gov't college land to Kurubara Sangha

The students of Government Degree College under the banner of AIDSO (All India Democratic Students Organisation) staged a demonstration in Kalaburagi on Friday, August 30, protesting against the Karnataka Cabinet for sanctioning 7 acres and 3 guntas of land belonging to a Government Degree College to Kurubara Sangha.

The students belonging to Save Government Degree College Action Committee and AIDSO staged the protest from Government Degree College to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and staged a demonstration in the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

District unit secretary of AIDSO Tulajaram NK, who spoke on the occasion, said that over 5,000 students mainly meritorious and belonging to poor families are studying in this autonomous Government Degree College. The decision of the Cabinet to sanction 7 acres and 3 guntas of land belonging to Government Degree College would directly affect the academic future of the students.

It is the duty of the government to strengthen higher education and to provide moral values among the students. But it is shocking that the government is using land belonging to educational institutions for other purposes.

District Unit Treasurer of AIDSO Venkatesh Devadurga, who also spoke, asked the government to stop using the land belonging to education institutions and giving it away to any communities or for political purposes. He urged the government to reconsider the decision of the Cabinet and not to give the land belonging to the government to any communities.

Later, a memorandum in this regard was submitted to the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner in this regard. State Unit Vice-Vresident of AIDSO Hanumant SH, members of the Save Government Degree College Action Committee Abhishek, Kashinath, bhimashankar, Santoshi, Yuvaraj Rahul, Spurthi, and hundreds of students participated in the protest demonstration.