NICMAR University Pune hosts conference on construction and real estate

The National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR) University, Pune, organised its eighth International Conference on Construction, Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Project Management (ICCRIP) on August 23-24, 2024, at its campus.

This year’s conference emphasised six major categories: Research papers, case studies, practitioners' perspectives, doctoral colloquium, hackathon, and editors’ conclave, with a special focus on Construction, Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Project Management (CRIP).

Like its previous editions, ICCRIP 2024 also received an overwhelming response, as over one thousand participants, comprising renowned industrialists, eminent academicians, research scholars, industry practitioners, teachers, and students of Engineering and Architecture disciplines from across the country and abroad, attended the conference.

Overall, 465 papers were received, out of which, 250 were accepted for presentations, stated a press release from the institute.

The conference served as a common platform for knowledge exchange for the participants in the presence of eminent industry professionals and veteran academicians.

The inaugural function held on August 23, 2024, was graced by the chief guest, Mark A Thompson, PhD President, Wentworth Institute of Technology Boston, MA, USA.

The keynote speakers included eminent scholars and experts from the CRIP industry like Prof Sergio Cavalaro, Associate Dean (Research and Innovation) & Chair of Infrastructure Systems, School of Architecture, Building and Civil Engineering, Loughborough University, UK; Jayant Kumar, Managing Director & General Manager - Hilti, India; Dr Manoj Verman, Tunnelling & Rock Engineering Expert, Rocscience Representative and President, ISRM Commission on Hard Rock Excavation; and Ashok Lavasa, Former Finance Secretary of India and former Vice-President Private Sector and PPP at Asian Development Bank.

Vikas Singhal, Chief Operations Officer, Godrej Properties, India graced the conference as chief guest of the valedictory session.

ICCRIP 2024 created an opportunity for its participants to interact and deliberate on emerging trends, issues, and practices in the CRIP sector.

The conference was indeed an intellectual feast and an exclusive opportunity for collaborative learning and knowledge exchange for its participants.

The conference proved to be a huge success owing to the visionary leadership of Dr Anil Kashyap, Chief Patron (ICCRIP 2024), President and Chancellor, NICMAR; Dr Sushma S Kulkarni, Patron (ICCRIP 2024), Vice-Chancellor, NICMAR University, Pune and the unwavering efforts of the conference convener, Dr Rajni Kant Rajhans and the conference organising committee.

This conference was supported by industry and banking leaders in India. The Platinum Sponsors included L&T Construction and ICICI Bank. The Gold Sponsors included the Bank of Maharashtra; and the co-sponsors included Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Saraswat Bank, and State Bank of India.

About the institute

NICMAR University, Pune, is a leading university established under Maharashtra Act No. XXXVI of 2022. The university promotes education, research, training, and skill development in Construction, Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Project Management. The university has carved a niche for itself in this sector and has emerged as one of the most prestigious universities in the country, stated the press release from the institute.