French to be optional language in Greater Chennai Corporation schools

GCC Mayor R Priya signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Alliance Francaise of Madras on Wednesday, August 28, in the presence of Lise Talbot Barre, Consul General of France at the Ripon building to introduce French as an optional language in the corporation-run schools.

The programme will be launched initially in four higher secondary schools located in Saidapet, Market Street, Patel Nagar, and Tiruvanmiyur, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The language will be taught up to the Junior A2 level.

A visit by officials

Members of Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) which was formed by the Government of Tamil Nadu to inquire into sexual assault incidents in educational institutions, visited two schools and a private college on Wednesday, August 28.

According to sources, the teams visited a private school near Pochampalli and a government school Kaveripattinam.

The team, accompanied by district child protection unit officers, visited a private arts and science college at Salem. Both Special Investigation Team and MDT teams are tight-lipped about the progress of their inquiries, stated The New Indian Express report.

The SIT and MDT were constituted following a sexual assault of a student at a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp in a private school near Bargur.