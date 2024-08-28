Over 30 million students pursuing higher education in India, yet lack skills for employment: Mysore University VC

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor NK Lokanath said that 30 million students are pursuing higher education in India, but most of them lack skills for employment.

Speaking after inaugurating the International Youth Day Yuvotsava with the theme 'From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development organised by Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM) in association of University of Mysore and Hanns Seidel Foundation India (HSF) at Vijnana Bhavan on Tuesday, August 28, Lokanath said that the young India has an impact on the world, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Here are highlights from his speech:

- Higher education plays a pivotal role in students' lives. Students who pursue higher education have to participate in the development activities in their societies.

- We have witnessed the transformation from intelligence to emotional intelligence and now to artificial intelligence. AI enhances thinking and intelligence and it is creating dynamic jobs.

- Indian youth lacks skill sets as the employment index is just 12 per cent while the US, Japan and western countries' employment index is more than 92 percent. There is a need for skill development in the country

MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and GRAAM Executive Director Basavaraj R Shreshta also spoke during the event, stated a report by The New Indian Express.