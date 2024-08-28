Macquarie University: Advanced computing, Indian students and beyond

A

The university promotes a balanced lifestyle through flexible study options, extracurricular activities, and wellness programs. There are hundreds of societies at Macquarie University such as the MQ Swifties (Taylor Swift fans), Quidditch Club, Cricket Club, Soccer Club, Squash Club and the MQ Uni Indian Society.

Macquarie also has world-class sporting facilities including 8 badminton courts, six squash courts, infrastructure for more than 20 parallel table tennis sessions, indoor basketball court, two heated swimming pools, group fitness classes, and soccer fields.

To help students adjust to a new environment in a different country, the journey starts even before students leave for Australia with information regarding the country, city and the campus provided to students. Upon their arrival, students are given a tour of the campus by our student-mentors. The O-week has several societies and clubs that showcase what they do, and new students are strongly encouraged to join these.

During the entire university life, several student events including barbeques and social outings are held at various levels to provide a fantastic university experience.