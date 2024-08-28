Global publisher Springer Nature holds RISE Conclave at SOA. Here are the details

Springer Nature, the global publisher which provides content, services and platforms to the research community, on Tuesday, August 27, launched its Research Integrity in Science and Education (RISE) initiative as part of the RISE Conclave at the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed-to-be University (SOA) in Bhubaneswar with Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida saying the endeavour would create a conducive ecosystem for research in higher education.

This pan-India research integrity focused on accessibility, empowerment, advocacy and cultural shift to enhance best research practices in Indian research communities.

This event will be followed by RISE road shows comprising workshops, knowledge sessions and learning courses for researchers across India as part of Springer Nature’s India Research Tour 2024 next month.

Parida said the conclave was not an academic event but opened the door for dialogue, collaboration and innovation while upholding the concept of ethical excellence in research.

“Such endeavours are of great importance as the objectives align with India’s National Education Policy 2020,” she said adding the need today was for academicians and researchers to think innovatively and look for sustainable solutions to address various issues facing the country.

The conclave, attended by researchers and educationists from across the country, was organised by Springer Nature in collaboration with Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Ministry of Education and SOA.

The inaugural session was also addressed by Prof TG Sitharam, Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE); Steven Inchcoombe, President, Research, Springer Nature Group; Prof Sudhir Kumar V Barai, Director, BITS, Pilani; Prof Dhananjay Singh, Member Secretary, ICSSR; Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Vice-Chancellor, SOA; Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature India; Prof Prasanta Kumar Panigrahi, Director, SOA’s Center for Quantum Science and Technology and Prof Manas Kumar Mallick, Director, Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER).

What else happened?

Parida, who holds the portfolios of Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti and Tourism, congratulated SOA for collaborating with Springer Nature to hold the event while describing it as one of the highest ranked universities in eastern India. “SOA has been blazing a trail in the field of professional education and healthcare in the state,” she said.

Parida said her daughter, who studied engineering in SOA, could get admission into the famous Stony Brook University in New York. She also praised SOA Founder President Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak for his visionary initiatives in the field of higher education and research.

She launched Springer Nature’s landing page and India Research Tour 2024 which will commence at New Delhi and pass through ten states and 16 cities and have events in 28 eminent institutions during the months of September and October.

Union Minister Pradhan has a message

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in a message which was read out, said this event was a strategic initiative by Springer Nature which aimed to revolutionise the research landscape of India.

Pradhan said the RISE Conclave’s objective was not only to empower the researchers with the tools and knowledge they needed but also to democratise access to resources which promoted transparency and accountability in research.

“Through this conclave, we are endeavouring to lay the foundation for a credible research ecosystem that is globally competitive, ethically sound and committed to the highest standards of integrity,” he said.

The India Research Tour, which will commence on September 19 next, will visit various universities and institutes across the country providing a unique opportunity for young researchers to engage in in-depth discussion about research integrity, publishing opportunities, global dissemination of their work and latest trends in research publishing, Mr. Pradhan said.

The event also witnessed MoU exchange for Springer Nature’s Cureus Journal of Medical Sciences with SOA as also an agreement for the Fully Open Access Journals.

Earlier, Dr Yatendra Singh Chaudhary, Senior Principal Scientist at CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar, which hosted the RISE Conclave last year, handed over the baton to SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Nanda.

Prof Nanda, in turn, handed it over to the ICSSR Member Secretary as it would be part of the India Research Tour.