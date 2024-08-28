DU's Dyal Singh Evening College, Nam Can Tho University in Vietnam to collaborate. Here's what it entails

Dyal Singh Evening College, Delhi University (DU), and the Nam Can Tho University in Vietnam have entered into an agreement to collaborate over academic and cultural exchanges, as per an official statement released today, Wednesday, August 28.

The aim of this partnership is to draw students from Vietnam to the university, it said.

Bhawna Pandey, Principal, Dyal Singh Evening College and Tran Thi Thu, Vice-Rector, Nam Can Tho University signed this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Indian Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City on August 26 during the Namaste Vietnam Festival, stated a report by PTI.

What does the agreement enable?

- Promotes academics and research in economics, business, and information technology

- Includes provisions for developing and exchanging educational resources, curriculum and best practices

- Joint research initiatives, academic publications, and technology transfer are also part of the agreement

During the event, Consul General of India, Ho Chi Minh City, Madan Mohan Sethi highlighted that every year, around 2,00,000 Vietnamese students seek educational opportunities abroad, stated a report by PTI.

Dyal Singh Evening College was the sole representative from the University of Delhi at the event and one of only two institutions to sign an MOU with a Vietnamese university, according to the statement.