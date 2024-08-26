Macquarie University and Computing: Students, take note
What kind of career support and placement services does Macquarie University offer to its computing graduates?
The university organises career fairs and there are ample career counselling services within the university. Professional practice is an integral part of many programmes that prepare students for the workplace. Several programmes adopt “project-based learning” where students work in industry or real-world projects as a part of their degrees.
Macquarie has a Career and Employment Services team that provides support to students close to, and after, graduation.
How do you see the field of computing evolving in the next decade, and how is Macquarie University preparing students for these changes?
With the popularity of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science and Cyber Security, the field of Information Technology (IT) is changing dynamically. It is important to identify the fundamental knowledge that students need to thrive in such an industry where skills picked up today can become obsolete tomorrow.
This is what we believe we do well so that our students are not just job-ready but also change-ready. That said, if I were to predict the trends over the next decade, I’d have to say they’d be in AI, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, Automation and Robotics engineering, and Business Process Management.
What new trends in computing education should prospective students be aware of?
Prospective students should be aware of recent trends such as Artificial Intelligence as well as upcoming trends such as Internet of Things. At the same time, students should understand the importance of core and soft skills and think of these trends as add-ons.