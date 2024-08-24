PGIMS Rohtak female doctors verbally assaulted; residents to discontinue all services in protest

The post reads as such:



"#BREAKING: Resident doctors at PGIMS Rohtak have announced a boycott of emergency services following an incident where outsiders allegedly trespassed into the campus & verbally abused female doctors. The medicos are already on strike after the #KolkataDoctorDeathCase #MedTwitter"



Resident doctors at PGIMS Rohtak call for prompt action

PGIMS Rohtak too, was one among other institutions in the country to have joined peaceful protests since August 13, suspending their emergency services.



The resident doctors demanded an urgent need to address the prevailing issues on the campus, resolving them at the earliest.



As per a letter addressed to the Director of PGIMS Rohtak on Saturday, August 24, by the Resident Doctors Association, despite several meetings, the doctors were provided with no concrete solution.



Female residents at PGIMS Rohtak verbally abused

"On August 23, around 9 pm an untoward incident occurred where an outsider in his black SUV entered the college campus, reached the dean's office, indulged in a verbal abuse and threatened the female residents," stated the letter.



The outsider also passed derogatory comments, as quoted by the doctors. "Chalis-pachas hazar ka doctor hain yeh. Inka kya. Aur yeh toh public property hain."



Which translates to, "They are doctors who come at a cheap price of Rs 40-50k. And what about them? They are anyway public property."



Although the emergency services were suspended, the doctors now have unanimously decided to withdraw all the services, including emergency, Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Outpatient Department (OPDs) wards and academic work.



"We are disgusted with the level of constant harassment and failure of the administration to provide amicable solution," stated the letter.



The Resident Doctors' Association pledges to continue their strike unless their demands regarding the security on campus are not met.