Mock elections held using EVMs sparking excitement at this school in Coimbatore

A mock election was held on Thursday, August 22, at the Panchayat Union Middle School at Keeranatham in Coimbatore but with all seriousness that goes with the real one.

An air of excitement was palpable among the 226 children who cast their votes on a customised Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) just like their parents do in the real election, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

This was for the second consecutive year the school held the children's parliament election, said headmistress Jebalancy Demila.

The headmistress told The New Indian Express that the children's parliament election was held last year in postal ballot mode but this time they opted for an EVM.

Similar to the general election, a booth was established in a classroom where teachers functioned as presiding officers and polling officers. Students were appointed as booth agents, and the EVM for children was placed in a separate place in the polling booth.

She stated that the school has to educate students about democracy, elections, voting rights, and electing representatives.

"We have been creating awareness about voting among students. Through this practice, students would exercise their franchise without fail in the election when they turn 18. They would ensure their family members too cast their votes," the HM stated.

Jebalancy said students who would contest such an election would develop good leadership qualities. "We decided to conduct this year's children's parliament election using the EVM after holding a postal ballot at school last year. We conveyed to private firm BOSCH and NGO RAAC about our plan to hold an election with the EVM. With their support and guidance, the student parliament election was conducted with EVM," she said.

"Around 40 students from classes VI to VIII, filed nominations to the seven posts such as chief minister, health minister, education minister, and so on. There are roles and responsibilities for the seven posts. For instance, a student who holds the health minister's post will monitor hygiene, cleanliness, and so on at school. Thirty students were selected to contest. After issuing booth slips, 226 students cast their votes for the seven posts on EVM 241. The result will be declared on Friday," she said.

While talking about the EVM, R Ranjithkumar, and a staff at the RAAC, told The New Indian Express that the EVM has been designed for students' use through a private firm as per the suggestion of teachers.

The EVM has a NOTA button and a students' representative button, he added.

A Class VIII student, S Mugil, told The New Indian Express, "Conducting an election is helpful for us to know the election system. Compared to last year, there was more excitement as votes were cast on the EVM. I was thrilled but had a little fear when I went in to cast my vote on the EVM."