Governor of Maharashtra CP Radhakrishnan inspires future leaders at MIT-WPU's SLDP 2024

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) announced the successful conclusion of the Social Leadership Development Program (SLDP) 2024 for Societal Transformation.

The three-day programme, held from August 12 to 14, 2024, served as a pioneering platform aimed at nurturing the social leadership values essential for today’s global challenges.

The programme concluded in a grand valedictory ceremony, graced by the presence of CP Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra, who served as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, Radhakrishnan emphasised, "You students are the future stars of our nation, and programmes like this empower you to lead with purpose and vision. I applaud the MIT-WPU family for organising this impactful event that nurtures tomorrow's leaders. Leadership requires the ability to adapt, guide, and remain resilient, even in the face of failure. Just as Abraham Lincoln remained steadfast in his fight to end human slavery, you too must stay committed to your goals. Success is a result of careful planning, persistence, and hard work — qualities demonstrated by our Prime Minister's ascent to global leadership. The young generation holds the potential to build a vibrant and successful society in India. Stay curious, keep asking questions, and always have the patience to listen. With unwavering confidence in your goals, never give up — keep working diligently towards them, you all will emerge as leaders who will guide our country to greatness and make us proud."

Major General Vikram Dev Dogra, AVSM, was the Special Guest of Honour, bringing his military experience to inspire the students on the virtues of discipline and commitment. He advised students on the mantra of addressing and overcoming failure.

The event was presided over by Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad, Founder and President of MIT-WPU, who reiterated the university’s commitment to building socially responsible leaders.

The programme also featured distinguished speakers, including Siddharth Kak, a celebrated Indian documentary maker and television presenter, and Girish Kulkarni, an Indian Actor, Producer and recipient of two National Film Awards.

Rahul Karad, Executive President of MIT-WPU, highlighted the university’s unique approach to social engineering, stating, "There are many problems in society, and the education system serves as a laboratory for finding solutions to these issues. Our approach to social engineering is different from that of developed countries like those in Europe and the USA. Programs like SLDP, Rural Immersion, and RIDE prepare students to become industry-ready by the end of the academic journey at MIT-WPU."

Revered Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad, Founder President of MIT-WPU, expressed his gratitude and pride at the Social Leadership Development Program 2024, saying, "We are privileged to have Shri CP Radhakrishnan and Major General Vikram Dev Dogra with us today to inspire the students. I believe the young minds here will become tomorrow's leaders. Guided by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family — it is your duty to serve this country with dedication and integrity. Our commitment to fostering a culture of peace must be carried forward by each of you. Remember, discipline is the foundation of success. No matter where you come from, embrace this journey with commitment and perseverance, and you will become the worthy sons and daughters of India."

The SLDP 2024 was inaugurated by Alok Shukla, a recipient of the Goldman Environmental Award (Green Nobel), who inspired the young audience with his insights on environmental protection and social equality.

In his address, he remarked, “I am honored to address such a vibrant group of young minds. The Hasdeo movement in Chhattisgarh witnessed participation from students across various regions, alongside the local community. While the world often measures development by metrics like the Sensex, GDP, or profit, environmental protection is frequently overlooked. True development must be inclusive; without it, progress remains incomplete. Financial inequality continues to rise, and it's the youth who can challenge and change this reality. Initiatives like SLDP offer young people the chance to grasp and tackle these critical issues. Remember, you don't need a high position to make a difference in society — you can begin from wherever you are."

The SLDP 2024 delved into essential areas such as Governance, Public Policy, Economics, Social Leadership, Science, Engineering, Technology, Research, Commerce, Business, Management, Design, Arts, Journalism, Law, and Education.

The programme highlighted the significance of a multidisciplinary approach to solving societal challenges, advocating for a balance between economic, social, and governance objectives.

Eminent speakers provided valuable insights on pressing issues such as Vocal for Local, Reimagining Urban Ecology, Awakening the Phoenix Within, Leadership for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Transforming Society Through Creative Expression, Climate Resilient Food Systems, and Leadership for Environment and Sustainable Development.

The Social Leadership Development Program is not just an educational initiative but a movement, encapsulated by the mantra #WeTheChangeMakers.

It aims to inspire students to become agents of change, addressing critical societal challenges and ensuring that no one is left behind in the pursuit of a better future.

The ceremony also saw the presence of key university figures, including Prof Dr RM Chitnis, Vice-Chancellor, Dr Sanjay Kamtekar, Chief Academic Officer, and Dr Ganesh Kakandikar, Associate Dean (External Relations) and Convenor of SLDP 2024.