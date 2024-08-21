What does Macquarie University do for its computing graduates?

A

Indian students benefit from a truly multicultural environment, tailored support services, and access to a strong network of industry connections. There is also a large Indian student community at Macquarie, and Sydney, in general.

Direct flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi make it convenient for students and parents to visit each other.

The Computing Drop-in Centre (CDC) is another fantastic reason to choose Computing at Macquarie. CDC operates 30 hours a week, and students can get help with many of the units we offer.

They can, and often do, come to these sessions to make friends, expand their social circle, and engage in community-based learning.