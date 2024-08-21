What does Macquarie University do for its computing graduates?
How does Macquarie University ensure that its computing graduates are ready for the global job market?
Our emphasis is on laying strong foundations with an in-depth coverage of fundamentally critical concepts, and then building upon this robust foundation to deliver work-relevant technical and soft skills.
This prepares students who are not just knowledgeable, but also exceptional team players. We have units that focus on web and mobile app deployment, test-driven development, and Structured Query Language (SQL) that ensure our graduates are well-prepared for their first jobs.
What opportunities do students have to gain practical experience and industry exposure during their studies?
Students gain hands-on experience through our PACE (Professional and Community Engagement) project that is an internship working in the industry on real-world projects, ensuring they are industry-ready upon graduation.
This real-world experience directly contributes towards the skills required in their graduate roles and it is not uncommon for students to be offered jobs by the company in which they do their internships.
What specific advantages do Indian students gain by choosing Macquarie University for their computing studies?
Indian students benefit from a truly multicultural environment, tailored support services, and access to a strong network of industry connections. There is also a large Indian student community at Macquarie, and Sydney, in general.
Direct flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi make it convenient for students and parents to visit each other.
The Computing Drop-in Centre (CDC) is another fantastic reason to choose Computing at Macquarie. CDC operates 30 hours a week, and students can get help with many of the units we offer.
They can, and often do, come to these sessions to make friends, expand their social circle, and engage in community-based learning.