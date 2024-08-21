Stella Maris College Chennai kickstarts Gut Health Matters campaign

To spread awareness about gut health and its importance in the overall well-being of human beings, the Department of Public Relations of Stella Maris College organised Gut Health Matters. This is a six-week six-week campaign which kickstarted today, Wednesday, August 21.

Present at the prestigious Chennai-based college were culinary expert and health advocate Chef Damu along with gastroenterologist and Director, Prashanth Group of Hospitals, Dr Prashanth Krishna.

Digestive health impacts physical and mental wellness hence, the campaign aims to disseminate information and practical tools to foster better digestive health and promote holistic well-being, stated a press release from the instituite.

Chef Damu said, "Avoiding fast food and junk food as well as promoting more traditional food can be done by smart choices. We must practice the art of healthy home-cooked fresh food and also enjoy eating a nutritious and balanced diet with traditional ingredients."

Dr Prashanth Krishna said, "Practicing 80: 20 rules in diet, proper hydration, healthy lifestyle practices, using more probiotics and proper doctor's advice while using antibiotics are crucial. Our gut is extremely crucial, and we can prevent numerous diseases and complications by being vigilant and alert on our food habits."

Interactive workshops, public interviews, educational webinars and more will be a part of the six-week campaign.