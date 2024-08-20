Semiconductor field receives a boost as SOA, VSI Bengaluru sign MoU to take it forward

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed-to-be University (SOA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Very Large Scale Integration Society of India (VSI), Bengaluru, for working together towards developing innovation, research, start-ups, talent and employment opportunities in areas of VLSI Design and Semiconductors.

VSI has more than 5,000 semiconductor professionals and volunteers across the world representing full semiconductor supply chain. The MoU will enable SOA to build the required innovation, research and talent pipeline for the current and future needs of the India semiconductor industry, stated a press release from the institute.

The MoU was signed by SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda and VSI President Dr Satya Gupta on Saturday, August 17.

As per the agreement, VSI will collaborate with SOA in harnessing research and innovation talent for building and enhancing a strong start-up ecosystem and provide industry collaboration in terms of techno-commercial mentorship, market opportunities, industry connects, angel and seed funding at SOA.

Besides, VSI and SOA will collaborate in promoting and helping research activities in VLSI Design and Semiconductor domains for current and future technology needs and trends.

VSI and SOA will jointly organise workshops and training programmes for students and faculty members of the Deemed-to-be University and other nearby institutions. VSI will also support through its industry volunteer network in arranging expert lectures, projects, internship opportunities and mentoring of SOA students at undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and doctorate level.

The two organisations will also work together in developing and enhancing the VLSI Design and Semiconductors curriculum at undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate level and make these programmes relevant for current and future industry needs for SOA and other institutions. VSI will provide help in implementing these courses.