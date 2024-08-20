Pursuing Bachelor of Information Technology programme at Macquarie University

A

Australian universities are very highly ranked globally, offering high-quality teaching, state-of-the-art facilities, and internationally recognised degrees.

The Australian computing courses are regularly updated and are accredited by quality regulating government bodies to reflect the latest industry trends and technological advancements.

Australian universities are known for their strong focus on practical, hands-on learning, and research-driven teaching.

The computing facilities and resources in the universities are modern and well-equipped, providing students with access to state-of-the-art technology and labs.

Australia not only offers a high-quality education in computing, but also holds global strengths in research, industry connections, and employability.

Australia is home to Atlassian, Canva and Cochlear, and hosts several top technological powerhouses.