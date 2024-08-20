Agriculture waste management book released by SOA Founder President

A book exploring the state-of-the-art knowledge and innovation in agricultural waste management strategies and edited by Prof Ramesh C.\ Ray, an Adjunct Professor of the Centre for Industrial Biotechnology Research (CIBR) run by Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), was released by SOA’s Founder President Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, August 17.

Prof Ray is one of the three co-editors of the book titled Transforming Agriculture Residues for Sustainable Development: From Waste to Wealth the other two being Prof Jaya Arora and Abhishek Joshi of Botany Department of the Mohanlal Sukhadia University at Udaipur in Rajasthan.

The book has been published by Springer, Switzerland, stated a press release from the institute.

Prof Ray is a former Principal Scientist (Microbiology) and Head of the Regional Centre of ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute in Bhubaneswar.

The book focuses on approaches and technologies which ensure maximum value recovery from waste through materials recycling and energy generation. It also aims to help navigate the transition toward a circular economy by presenting such techniques and strategies for waste minimisation, effective waste diversion from landfills and, most importantly, exploring the possible pathways for treating waste as a resource instead of how it is seen today.