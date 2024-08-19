VIT ranked second best institution in India in Shanghai Academic Ranking of World Universities 2024

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has been ranked as the second best institution in India and number one among the private institutions in India in the Shanghai Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2024 released recently.

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has been ranked between 501 and 600 among world universities in the 2024 Shanghai Ranking, also known as Shanghai ARWU (Academic Ranking of World Universities), stated a press release from the institute.

Shanghai ARWU ranks universities based on academic and research performance indicators, including Alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes, Field Medals, Highly Cited Researchers, research papers published in Nature and Science journals, papers indexed in major citation indices, and the per capita academic performance of an institution.

Shanghai Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) ranking considers both quality and quantity of research outcomes.

The Shanghai ARWU Ranking has published a list of 1,000 top universities of the world this year of which 15 universities from India have made it.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has been listed in the 401-500 rank bracket globally while it tops the list of Indian universities and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) is the second best institution in India as per the Shanghai ARWU ranking website.