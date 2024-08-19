Opportunities for Advanced Computing at Australia's Macquarie University

A

Australia has several world-leading technology companies such as Atlassian, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Canva and more.

One of the most famous Australian inventions in computing is the development of Wi-Fi technology. The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia's national science agency, played a crucial role in creating the technology that underpins modern Wi-Fi. Australia is recognised for its research in photonics and optical communication technologies, which are critical for high-speed data transmission in computing.