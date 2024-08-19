Opportunities for Advanced Computing at Australia's Macquarie University
Beyond rankings, what makes Australia a top choice for Indian students?
Australian universities’ strong performance in the world rankings with 10 universities in top 100 and 16 universities in the top 200, the multicultural society, beautiful weather, robust tech industry, cutting-edge research, and strong ties with global companies make it a top choice for advanced computing studies.
What makes Australia a prime destination for advanced computing studies?
Australia has several world-leading technology companies such as Atlassian, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Canva and more.
One of the most famous Australian inventions in computing is the development of Wi-Fi technology. The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia's national science agency, played a crucial role in creating the technology that underpins modern Wi-Fi. Australia is recognised for its research in photonics and optical communication technologies, which are critical for high-speed data transmission in computing.
What are other notable projects?
Other notable contributions and research projects involve predictive modelling, pattern recognition, human-centred computing and the application of machine learning techniques to solve real-world problems, ranging from healthcare to finance.
And last but not the least, Australian researchers are leading the ways to enhance digital security through cryptography, secure communication protocols, and vulnerability assessment techniques, which are vital in the fight against cyber threats.
Are there any special scholarships or financial aids available for Indian students?
Macquarie University offers an early acceptance scholarship at the rate of $10,000 PER YEAR, which significantly reduces the tuition fee. This scholarship is subject to meeting tuition payment deadline. Vice-Chancellors International scholarship for upto A$10,000 is also available to apply for the students with high academic grades: https://students.mq.edu.au/study/course/overseas/staging/details/vice-chancellors-international-scholarship