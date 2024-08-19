KIIT’s 6 Engineering programmes get ABET (US) Accreditation. Here's the list

The prestigious Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), USA has accredited Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed-to-be University’s six engineering programmes for next six years.

ABET is the premier global accreditation organisation of engineering and engineering technology programmes. Regarded as the ‘Gold Standard’ for engineering education, it assures that programs meet the quality standards that produce graduates prepared to enter a global workforce, stated a press release from the institute.

The following BTech programmes at KIIT-DU have been accredited by ABET:

- Computer Science & Engineering (accredited by both ABET's CAC & EAC Commissions)

- Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

- Electrical Engineering

- Electronics & Electrical Engineering

- Mechanical Engineering

- In addition, the BTech Civil Engineering programme was previously accredited for six years in 2022.

This accreditation places KIIT-DU in an elite group of institutions that includes renowned universities such as Harvard, Cambridge, Stanford, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Through its unwavering commitment to academic excellence, extensive research initiatives, and valuable practical exposure, KIIT has successfully met ABET's rigorous educational standards. These standards encompass curriculum quality, faculty qualifications, and outcomes assessment, stated a press release from the institute.

The university's dedication to continuous improvement and a student-centred approach were crucial in achieving this prestigious accreditation, cementing its status among top-tier institutions worldwide.

KIIT joined the WTUN

In another significant development, the World Technology Universities Network (WTUN) announced the signing of the Network’s Consortium Collaboration agreement with KIIT.

With this, KIIT has joined WTUN as a member, providing its students with numerous opportunities, including participation in global competitions, the chance to win the Brian Cantor Scholarship Prize 2023-24, hackathons, and exchange programs. KIIT is among only 20 Universities in the world to join this coveted forum.

KIIT in AICMRH

KIIT has obtained approval of the Australia-India Critical Minerals Research Hub (AICMRH) under the SPARC Scheme by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The hub’s focus areas include critical mineral extraction, processing, criticality assessments, economic geology, sustainable mining practices, and supply chain analyses.

KIIT has become a member among 17 Indian institutions and 11 Australian institutions are involved in this program.

Expressing his happiness, Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT and KISS said these recognitions prove the high-quality programs of KIIT, which effectively prepares students for global careers. KIIT is the only university in India to have accreditations from IET, UK, and ABET, USA, he added.